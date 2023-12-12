Tim McArthur returns for his sixth year of panto in Hastings

Tim McArthur is delighted to return for his sixth year of panto in Hastings – three before the pandemic and three since our Covid miseries.

This year Hastings White Rock Theatre and Imagine Theatre combine to offer Cinderella from December 15-31, with Fairy Godmother Tim teaming up once again with his great panto mate Ben Watson as Buttons.

“I just really love Hastings,” says Tim. “I think it is the audience that just makes it so enjoyable. They are really warm, and coming back is a really nice feeling. Each panto has been really joyous and that's what makes it so great to be back. The audiences are really fun but I think they're also a little bit cheeky but you also feel that great generosity and their great warmth. Hastings feels like home now, and Hastings at Christmas is just like going home. I do think audiences are different (from place to place) but in Hastings you really do get that generosity and that welcome.”

Tim comes to it on the back of two pantos already: “Every year I do the Royal Vauxhall Tavern panto which is an adults panto that I've done for 11 years, and my friend Lucy and I have just written our first panto that has now opened in London. They're both adult pantos so I'm having to readjust my brain for Hastings! The tradition is really growing for adult pantos which are just cheeky really. There not about the swearing. They are just much more about the risque moments and perhaps more colourful language. They take the classic story but then add an adult slant. Adult pantos are just getting bigger and bigger but the same goes for the traditional pantos. Traditional pantos are so incredibly popular. It's so much about families and you just have to remember that for many children it's the first time that they have experienced theatre.

Tim McArthur (pic by Paul Clapp)

“I think pantomime is in our blood in this country. Some people only go to the theatre once a year and that's for panto. I think they just really love the escapism and the fairy tales and the fact that it really is a genuine family celebration. It doesn't matter how old you get, we all still want to be kids at heart. But the lovely thing is that pantos cater for lots of different elements, and the great thing is that there always is something for everyone.

“I fell into the role of dame by accident really. When I started I was quite a young dame and I suppose I've aged with it! But it's just really good fun. When I first started I based my dame a bit on my mum and a bit on my grandmother and when my mum saw it she said to me ‘That was my mum and a little bit of me!’ And I completely denied it of course while thinking ‘Yes actually, it is definitely both of you!’”

And another little point of interest about being dame is that Tim can bring out his northern roots. He's originally from Guisborough near Middlesbrough, but back in the day at drama school, regional accents were absolutely hammered out of you.

“But when I am a dame I feel I can go a bit more northern again!” Tim says.