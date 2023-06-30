Tin Man heads to Crawley’s Hawth

Tin Man

A spokesman said “Joss Arnott Dance presents a magical new retelling of a classic story, seen through the rusty eyes of the Tin Man and their journey to finding their heart and happiness. This visually stunning dance production for families and children aged seven and up explores a re-imagined story of this much-loved character’s encounters with the Witch in the deep dark wood and the new friendships the Tin Man forms with a Scarecrow and a Lion along the way. Told with brilliant humour and touching pathos, Tin Man entertains both children and adults alike with its enchanting storytelling, dramatic choreography, stunning costume and lighting designs, all accompanied by newly commissioned music by award-winning composer Anna Appleby. A fantastic event for families where you can also meet the characters after the show!”

The show has been supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, the Royal Philharmonic Society with funding from the RPS Drummond Fund and PRS Foundation’s The Open Fund for Organisations. Co-commissioned by DanceEast, Swindon Dance, Pavilion Dance South West and Kala Sangam. Supported by the University of Sheffield Enable US Project and the University of Salford.

Tickets priced £15 (over 60s: £13, child/student: £11). Family of four: £45 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth box office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).