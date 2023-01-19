Top comedians confirm Crawley dates - who's coming and how to get your tickets

The Hawth in Crawley is promising a bumper crop of spring comedy in the weeks and months ahead.

Chris McCausland

Maisie Adam, Tom Allen, Rosie Jones and Dara O’Briain are among those already sold out, but you can still grab tickets for the following – “although you’ll have to be quick”, the venue says.

Thursday, February 2, 7.30pm (Theatre). Chris McCausland: Speaky Blinder. One of the UK's top stand-ups Chris McCausland is on tour with a stand-up show about “life, family and loads of other nonsense as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, March 1, 8pm (Studio). Eshaan Akbar: The Pretender. “Whether it’s you, the person you go on a date with, your boss, or the opinion-makers on TV, we’re all pretending we know what we’re doing,” Eshaan says. “We don’t. And it’s about time we all had a proper laugh about it.” Join Eshaan on his debut tour following appearances on Mock The Week and QI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, 8pm (Studio). Lucy Porter: Wake-Up Call. As heard on Radio 4’s The News Quiz and The Now Show and seen on Would I Lie to You, QI and Live at the Apollo. Wake-Up Call is a show about revelations, realisations and epiphanies - both large and small. Subjects covered include: bin collection schedules, the novels of Jean Rhys, cats, school fair booze tombolas, the Scottish Enlightenment, pressure washers and Huel. “It’s an exuberant, silly show with some wisdom sprinkled on top,” Lucy promises.

Thursday, April 6, 7.45pm (Studio). Patrick Monahan: Classy. “In a world of groups, hierarchies and class systems, everyone’s trying so hard to fit in,” Patrick says. “What's wrong with being a misfit? Be you, be proud!” From the caravan to the middle class neighbourhood, it's taken Patrick four decades to realise this, he says. As seen recently on BBC’s The One Show, Loose Women (ITV), Asian Network (BBC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, April 19, 8pm (Studio). Zoe Lyons: Bald Ambition. Zoe Lyons has kept herself busy in the past couple of years by having what can best be described as a monumental midlife crisis. It involved buying a sports car, having a brief marital separation and running a 100k ultra marathon which really didn’t end well. Along the way her hair decided the best thing to do was abandon ship. Thankfully Zoe has been able to explore the funny side of all these twists and turns.

Friday, May 5, 7.45pm (Studio). Emmanuel Sonubi: Emancipated. Emmanuel’s Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated show looks at many of the elements of his life such as being raised the only boy and the youngest of six (five older sisters) and what has led him to become the person he is today. The show also covers his time as a doorman in some of the scariest clubs in London, his career in musical theatre and life as a parent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, May 20, 8pm (Studio). Andy Parsons: Work In Progress. Join Andy Parsons as he warms up for another national tour with this intimate airing of a brand-new show.