TOWIE's James “Arg” Argent has been our Pompey Peter Pan this Christmas
From 2010 to 2018, James was a cast member on the reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex – happy memories.
“It was a great experience which I did for eight years and I think I was the last original cast member remaining when I left. I'm very proud of that and it was also a great opportunity to go on and do other things.
“I call myself a wedding singer though I do lots of other things as well. I've got my own band and I appreciate the chance to do that – which is partly because of The Only Way Is Essex.”
But for the moment it's great to be back at theatre where his panto journey began: “I was playing a minor role called Dandini the first time I was here, and now I am back playing the lead role of Peter Pan which is a very great thing for me.
“I have always loved musical theatre and theatre and I was part of a local amdram group. I always wanted to do a show and I thought off the back of TOWIE I would like to pursue that and now the opportunity has come and it's really fantastic to be doing this on the stage in a really beautiful classy elegant theatre like The Kings.
“I have done a few pantos since that first one. I've done a couple up north and one in south London but to get into position where I'm able to do Peter Pan now is fantastic. I think you've got to see Peter Pan as being young at heart. It's also about being brave and being a bit charming but it's the flying that's the thing that I'm most excited about. I've never done any flying in a theatre before. It is going to be great.”
Hook – The Further Adventures of Peter Pan is at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, from December 1-31.
Starring as the infamous Captain Hook is Shaun Williamson, best known for his stint as the loveable Barry from BBC’s EastEnders and Extras. Shaun and James will be joined by Pompey panto legend Jack Edwards as Mrs Smee.
The swashbuckling cast is rounded off by Kings Theatre regulars Julia Worsley, Georgia Deloise and Elizabeth Rose.