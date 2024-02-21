BREAKING

Treasure Island at the White Rock Theatre Hastings

Panto Fun For All The Family This Easter Saturday 13 April 2024, 2pm
By Rosalind FieldContributor
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:39 GMT
Join us aboard the Jolly Roger for a swashbuckling pantomime adventure like you’ve never seen before ‘Treasure Island.’

Set sail with our talented cast of performers as they take you on an action-packed journey to find the legendary buried treasure.

Get ready to cheer for your favourite heroes, boo the dastardly villains, and sing along to catchy tunes that will have you tapping your feet!

Treasure Island at The White Rock Theatre

Embark on a thrilling quest alongside young Jane Hawkins, as she discovers a mysterious treasure map that leads to untold riches. But beware! Davina the Sea Witch and her notorious crew of pirates are ready to thwart their every move. Will Jane outwit Davina and claim the treasure for herself?

With dazzling costumes, colourful sets and plenty of laughter for the whole family, this Spring & Summer pantomime promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone.

So, gather your crew and book your tickets now for ‘Treasure Island’ – a swashbuckling adventure that guarantees fun, thrills, and excitement.

Brought to you by KD Theatre Productions (the team behind ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Goldilocks and the three Bears’)

Trasure Island - Easter Panto is on Sat 13 April, 2pm at The White Rock Theatre Hastings. For tickets head to whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

