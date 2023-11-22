University of Chichester students invite you to The Grand Hotel

Chichester University students are being put through their paces with a production of Grand Hotel – The Musical.

Second-year students on the university’s musical theatre triple threat course are taking us back to 1920s Berlin, promising a captivating story, unforgettable characters and show-stopping musical numbers, with performances on November 23, 24, 25 and 26 at The Assembly Theatre on the University of Chichester’s Bognor Regis campus.

Tickets on www.ticketsource.co.uk and search Grand Hotel​​​​​​​.

The piece details the lives of the guests and staff at the luxurious Grand Hotel in 1928, exploring the hopes, dreams and secrets of a diverse ensemble of characters, each with their own story to tell, from romantic encounters to scandalous affairs.

Grand Hotel cast

Patrick Grant, who plays Baron Felix Von Gaigern, said: “I am very excited to delve into this role as it is unlike any role I’ve played before. The audience should expect a charming yet egotistical ladies' man, who becomes more authentic and truer to himself throughout the show. It will be a unique experience and I’m looking forward to gaining new skills and bettering my current abilities.”

Three students are sharing the role of Flaemmchen. Kate Stevenson, Freyja Bates and Aine Lee will each be offering two performances in the part.

Aine said: “I’m most excited to work with my peers in a professional setting. There is one scene for my character that may prove a challenge, but I am confident it will be great! The audience will see that Flaemmchen is a very fun, loving and charismatic girl with big dreams. But remember, money doesn’t buy you happiness!”

For all the students it is a great opportunity.

Freyja, who comes from just outside Winchester, said: “I just joined this year into the second year. I went to Chichester University but I was doing a different course and then I auditioned transfer to this one. The contact hours we have are just crazy. They are fantastic and we are so well supported. At the moment it's almost like 12-hour days.”

And she feels it is setting her up nicely for the future: “I would love to be in the West End. I think that's everyone's dream to be performing in the West End but I've been teaching dance since I was 17. I'm hoping able to be able to pursue the teaching and also potentially the performing as well.”

And she is confident as she looks towards the end of the course: “I think it is all about having the right mindset be able to work in this industry, and I think we are getting that.”

The cast are led by a professional team of directors, choreographers and musicians dedicated in bringing the Tony Award winning musical to life, allowing the audience to enter the vibrant, glamorous era of the 1920s.