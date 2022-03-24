'Uplifting, inspirational and very timely' - Atalanta Forever at the Hawth - review

And that's what Atalanta Forever did for me.

A partnership between University of Chichester Conservatoire’s Musical Theatre Triple Threat Commission Company and Mikron Theatre decided to develop the original touring show into a full-scale musical - and they premiered it at the Hawth Theatre in Crawley.

Across the country, female teams pull huge crowds in fund-raising games for wounded soldiers. Huddersfield’s Ethel and Annie take a shot at the big time. With their teammates at Atalanta AFC, they’re soon tackling new football skills, mastering the offside rule and kicking back at the doubters.

Atalanta are plucky underdogs and learn how to play the game, take on the legendary Dick, Kerr’s Ladies – and find the toughest opponent of all is the FA.

Amanda Whittington’s new musical touches on themes which will please sports fans, classicists, social historians, feminists and pacifists old and young.

This was an amateur production - but everything about it was professional. The set (designed by Elly Wdowski) and the lighting created the atmosphere and a real sense of time and place and the songs were a mixture of uplifting (Win or Lose or Draw, I'm Me), emotional (Fit for Heroes, If I Hadn't Followed the Rules) and catchy (Rules of the Game). I am still humming Win or Lose or Draw as I write this review.

The acting - and singing - was note perfect. Becca Riches, as the feisty and determined Ethel, and Charlotte Queen, as the conflicted Annie defying her over-bearing mum, were the standouts but Adele Bachman, Ellie Councell, Shannon Croker, Narise Worlock, Mary Woods, Liria Sinani and Jasmine Ovenden all had their moments to shine.

It's a shame it was only on for two nights - all I can say if you see Atalanta Forever showing anywhere go and see it.

Uplifting, inspirational and very timely.

Script by Amanda Whittington | Music by Kieran Buckeridge | Directed by Marianne McNamara | Musical Direction by Rebecca Askew | Choreography by Dena Lague | Design by Elly Wdowski | Produced by Paul Ackerley | Realised by University of Chichester Conservatoire in partnership with Mikron Theatre

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Dalzell and Beresford Ltd. & Amber Management Ltd.