VIDEO: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is heading our way this Easter

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is set to soar at The Kings Theatre, Southsea this Easter (Tuesday to Sunday, April 11-16) in a spectacular new production directed by the Kings’ very own panto dame, Jack Edwards.

By day, Jack is the venue’s artistic director, and it's in that capacity that he will mastermind a huge community production in which the fabulous car will, of course, be the star. Jack is even promising that it will actually fly. And if you remember the flying carriage from panto, you will know pretty much what we've got in store.

“Originally we were going to do The Sound Of Music, but Chitty doesn't become available very often and it did – and it's just something that you don't get the chance to do very often. I spoke to the producers and the team here and we decided that we would go for it. You have to submit an application and say how many seats and what the prices will be and all that and we were so lucky that they came back to us and said that we could do it. I think they said yes because we have got a really good reputation for putting on our own productions. We did a very successful Titanic and we did a great Bugsy Malone. We are certainly on the map as a number one touring venue but we are also on the map for our community work and I think that's what counted in our favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And Chitty is just such a lovely show. You have got the children in it and children sell tickets which is a massive thing for us, but it is also such a great musical in itself. There is a massive appetite out there for good titled musicals especially in the amdram world where this opportunity just really doesn't come up very often. And it will all be done to exactly the same standards and the same values that we put into our pantomime.”

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Picture: Keith Woodland (180321-41)

It will certainly be one of the most ambitious shows ever: “It is a big budget show, and the star of the show of course is the car. But you have got to find a car. There are a lot out there which have done very good service to the show but we wanted to go bigger and better and we managed to find the car that was used in the last UK touring production with Jason Manford. Somebody bought the car. Jason Manford tried to buy the car but he was outbid, but we managed to track down that car and that's the one we're going to use and it is actually going to fly. Other productions will have a sort of illusion of flying using hydraulics but with this it really is going to fly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad