Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will pay a flying visit to Portsmouth this weekend in a tour of the city before soaring above the Kings Theatre stage just after Easter.

The show will be on stage from Tuesday to Sunday, April 11-16 in a spectacular new production directed by the Kings’ very own panto dame, Jack Edwards. And to celebrate, the Kings have arranged for the car to visit some of Portsmouth’s iconic landmarks on Saturday (March 18). The car and its owner, Nicholas Pointing, will be heading over from their home on the Isle of Wight courtesy of Wightlink Ferries and landing in Gunwharf Quays at 8.30am.

Some of the cast will be making an appearance from 11am to say hello to shoppers and there will be the opportunity for the public to have photos with the car and the cast as well as purchase tickets to the show. After a photo opportunity with the Spinnaker Tower, Chitty will be leaving Gunwharf Quays in the early afternoon and nipping over to Portsmouth International Port to bid bon voyage to Brittany Ferries’ afternoon sailing.

From there, the cast and car will drop into The Queens Hotel for some refreshments and to sample its Chitty themed cocktail. After a leisurely drive along the seafront taking in South Parade Pier and the D-Day Museum, and maybe even a cheeky ice-cream, the car will take its place next to the Hovercraft on the launch area for some more photos, before heading back to Wightlink for the journey back to the island.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be heading to Portsmouth - Photo credit Nicholas Pointing

It's all a great way to limber up for the show.

