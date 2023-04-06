VIDEO: Festival of Chichester line-up announced today

The curtain goes up today on a fabulous programme for this year’s Festival of Chichester, running from Saturday, June 10 to Sunday, July 9.

Festival chairman Phil Hewitt said: “Once again we are offering a fantastic four weeks of fun across the community, from plays to talks, from music to walks, from art to all kinds of summer entertainment. Once again, it will be the perfect celebration of Chichester and all the wonderful people who live and work here, but as usual, we are opening it up to everyone – so you can expect some starry big names from outside to be drawn to the city too.

“Last year was our tenth Festival, and we are determined to continue the party. We are delighted to mark the occasion by welcoming Cicestrian and international bestselling author Kate Mosse to the new role of Festival president. Kate chaired the public meeting which we held in autumn 2012 to see whether people wanted a new festival for the city after the collapse of the old Chichester Festivities. The answer was an emphatic yes, and Kate has been a vital part of our Festival ever since.

“We are also thrilled to acknowledge the continuing, generous support of our Festival patron Dame Patricia Routledge, a wonderful source of encouragement and someone who has always understood everything we are trying to do. We also offer our sincerest thanks to Chichester City Council. Without their superb financial support, there probably wouldn’t be a festival. They are vital to our cause – and we are hugely grateful.

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra: Midsummer Melody, Chichester Cathedral, Wednesday, June 14, 7.30pm

“Part of our success over the years is that we have never stood still. Festivals have to change if they are to survive. Change becomes challenge, and challenge breeds success. We were so sorry last year when our founding Festival co-ordinator Barry Smith decided ten festivals was the moment to step down. But we were thrilled last autumn to welcome Mark Elliott as his successor. Mark brings a wealth of experience, fantastic enthusiasm, fresh energy and some great new ideas. We were also delighted to welcome Michelle Sinclair to our Festival committee. Michelle has already made a vital contribution to all that we do.”

The full festival committee is: Simon O'Hea, Anne Scicluna, Dan Inman, Katie Bennett, Mark Elliott, Michelle Sinclair, Nick Sutherland and Phil Hewitt.

