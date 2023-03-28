VIDEO: Michael Morpurgo classic Kensuke’s Kingdom comes to Crawley

“The book came out in 1999 and we were thinking whether it came out before or after the Tom Hanks film Castaway which deals with quite a few similar things but actually the book came out a couple of years before the film. But when you read it you're struck by quite a few things that are very similar, for instance Michael in the book has got a football that was given to him by a friend that he takes with him and in the film there's also a football.

“I'm playing the mother and she goes on a bit of a journey like all the characters in the book do. She definitely starts off as really quite headstrong. She's very nurturing and she's very much the matriarch and she is the one that's really got her head screwed on. Her husband James is someone a bit more childlike, I think, and a bit more free as a character and also a bit more creative. The mother also has a lot of fun but she is a bit more in control. She does let her hair down because both her son and her husband give her per mission to do that but she is the one that gives structure to the family because she knows that the family needs some structure. She is the skipper of the yacht and she is in charge but at one point she is poorly. It is never really stipulated why she is poorly and we just don't know but that's a starting point for things to go little bit of awry. I'm really looking forward to playing her. She's so headstrong but she has a lovely freedom and cheekiness about her and I think that's what attracted her husband to her. I'd never read the book before. I don't have children. And when I read it for the audition I was just stunned by it. It's beautifully written and it actually made me cry – in a good way! The story itself is beautiful and the family really brave. They decide to go against the grain and go on an adventure and I was moved by the whole book. I really was.