VIDEO: Watch as Total Pop Party gets ready for Eastbourne date

Total Pop Party is on the road with The Scream & Shout Tour! for dates including the Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne on Wednesday, April 12 at 2.30pm.

Total Pop Party

Join the TPP girls and celebrate the modern-day pop legends including Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Pink, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo and many more. As Sophie Hawkins, the creator and lead vocalist in the show, says, Total Pop Party offers an excellent introduction for kids who are too young to go to the big concerts but don’t want to miss out on seeing their favourite pop stars. There's even a chance to meet the TPP girls after the show so youngsters can strike their favourite pose and be part of the gang. The usual age range is five to 12 but you can comfortably go either side of that. As Sophie says, bring along the really little ones and by the end of show they will be completely tired out.

“We started the show just before the pandemic and then when the world shut down obviously we had a couple of years off. We were able to get back to it last year and basically it's a concert with a four-girl cast singing all these great songs. We opened the show in the summer holidays of 2019 and we did a run in the February of 2020 and then obviously everything had to shut but we had established the show by then at least. My company send out theatre shows and tours around the UK and this was a brainchild of mine because it felt like there would be such a massive audience. The format of the show is that for the younger children that might little bit intimidated by going into as arena, this is something for them, completely safe and friendly, and for many of them it's effectively their first experience of a concert. The girls on stage have different characters and I play the villain, a bit of a party pooper. My big thing is that I ban the song Baby Shark. I can't stand the song Baby Shark and I’m just trying to set out the rules at the beginning but then usually the other girls are trying to trick me during the show.”

A big point of it is that it is so interactive: “We try to get everyone out of their seats and anyone who wants to, if they can, can come down to the front and dance but I really like to think that it's for anybody really. There is a bit of a nod to the grown-ups. It is just a really good fun show. It's two hours from the moment we start and we invite everybody to get up and have fun. The ages five to 12 don't actually go really wild but the front of house staff are there and are really helpful. And for the children it just feels like they're seeing their favourite pop stars. Obviously I am not a pop star but we are able to create something in the moment, a lovely great big party.”