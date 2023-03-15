VIDEO: Watch Peter James talk to Phil Hewitt/SussexWorld about bringing Roy Grace to the stage

Roy Grace creator Peter James is delighted with his new stage Grace – whom he met at the Theatre Royal Brighton where the new stage adaptation Wish You Were Dead is set to tour.

George Rainsford will be James’ detective DSI Roy Grace, alongside Giovanna Fletcher who will star as Cleo Morey and Clive Mantle, who will star as Curtis. Leon Stewart will return to the role of DS Glenn Branson.

George said: “I can’t wait to be part of a theatre ensemble again and delve into Peter James’ criminal underworld. Getting to play Roy Grace will be a huge honour.

The stage premiere of Wish You Were Dead follows five successful stage plays and the critically acclaimed smash-hit primetime ITV series Grace, which are all based on the best-selling novels by the UK's number one crime author Peter James. This will be the sixth stage adaptation of James’ novels, making it the most successful crime thriller stage franchise since Agatha Christie.

Author Peter James and actor George Rainsford at the Theatre Royal Brighton ahead of the production of Wish You Were Dead. Pic by Danny Fitzpatrick

Adapted for the stage, Wish You Were Dead kicked off a major nationwide UK tour in February at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley. The production will then travel to a selection of theatres across the country until late July. Tickets are on sale now from PeterJames.com. Venues include March 20-25 at Theatre Royal Brighton and June 6 -10 at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre.

Writer Peter James said: “I am beyond thrilled with the wonderful star cast that we have assembled for the world stage premiere of Wish You Were Dead.

"I love the fact that so many people create their own image of my characters but for me, George, Giovanna and Clive are all inspired interpretations of how I see Roy Grace, Cleo and Curtis and I am equally thrilled that Leon is returning to play Branson again. It is going to be very exciting to work with this great group of actors and I can’t wait for them to give audiences around the country a thrilling, fun and hugely entertaining night at the theatre.”

Previous Peter James novels brought to the stage include: Looking Good Dead which premiered last year starring Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye; The House on Cold Hill starring Joe McFadden and Rita Simons in 2019; Not Dead Enough starring Shane Richie and Laura Whitmore in 2017; Dead Simple in 2015 and The Perfect Murder in 2014.

