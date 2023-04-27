Watch: Australian acrobatics stars head to Brighton with mesmerising show

GOM is an Australian circus company pushing the boundaries of contemporary circus. They promise an honest approach to performance to create shows with a focus on human connection and acrobatic virtuosity. At its conceptual centre, Out Of Chaos is a story of how things come together. People, planets, and plans. Audience, performer, sound, and light (May 9-11, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome Concert Hall).

Watch them at the Brighton Festival and explosive acrobatics referencing birth, death, and primordial physics will collide with intimate verbal confessions to create an insight into what it feels like to be on stage in real time. Moving between chaotic creation stories and our seemingly ordered understanding of the here and now, the performance attempts to express the thoughts that shape us and in turn define how we make sense of our inner and outer worlds, they explain. By exposing the inner workings of the world-class acrobat, they “unveil the magic that is Gravity & Other Myths’ most precious commodity: genuine human connection between each other and our audience.”

Among the performers are Lisa Goldsworthy and Em Gare. As Em explains: “The company was set up in 2011 premiering with Simple Space. The company was founded by a group of friends who went to youth circus together when they were kids. They got to their late teens and wanted to make a fringe show together so they made an acrobatic show which was very successful. They got some agents and have gone on to make other shows since. It grew from six friends to about 25 acrobats now. They did a show in Edinburgh and they got picked up by amazing agents and it has just all really grown from there. I got involved about four years ago. I was actually visiting one of the groups on tour and unfortunately there was an injury so I stepped in. I came from a circus background myself but more on the aerial side but I had done a fair amount of acrobatic work and I had seen the show of number of times and I was able to just fit in. Australian circus circles are quite small! It was very comfortable to get together with them and the great thing is that a huge part of what we do is that chemistry, that knowing each other and just being together.”

Out of Chaos - Gravity & Other Myths. Photo credit Carnival Cinema

Lisa added: “I went to youth circus with the founders of the group so I knew them from when I was about nine or ten. I graduated and went to work for a different Australian company and when they were making a new piece they asked me if I wanted to join. And for me too it's really about the friendship.

