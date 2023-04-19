WATCH: Chichester students prepare to tackle new musical

Resident producer Andrew Wright promises a folk musical with a very specific, yet timeless feel, brought to you by the same team that produced Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Bare in their 2021-22 season. The production is directed by Alex Howarth, with musical direction from Livi Van Warmelo and choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane. Andrew explains: “Set in the fictional Irish town of Spindlewood, The Clockmaker’s Daughter is a musical fairy tale built around themes of prejudice, discrimination, animosity and a fear of the unknown. Like most towns of age, Spindlewood has its traditions. But no practice, custom or old wives’ warning is so firmly adhered to as The Turning of the Key. Every year, on the last night of winter, as the first day of spring unfolds, the townsfolk gather to take part in a strange ritual. This new musical is the first collaboration between writers Michael Webborn and Daniel Finn and was first produced at The Landor Theatre in 2015. The Clockmaker's Daughter is a quintessential fairy tale. It has a strong moral heart and tackles the subject of how we treat difference.”

Current final year student Eóin Callaghan, who plays the role of Will Riley, said he was “overjoyed” when he found out the results of the casting process as "the show means a lot to me as like my character, I too come from a small village in County Donegal, Ireland. Spindlewood reminds me of home a lot. It’s a privilege to sing these powerful songs with this incredible cast and to work with this phenomenal creative team, it’s an actor's dream and I’m so grateful!” The lead role of Constance is being played by second-year student Rachael Doyle, who is equally excited to begin the process: “I am so excited to be playing this role alongside such a talented cast and creative team. It's a huge challenge but I'm really enjoying playing such a fun, energetic character. The harmonies in this show are beautiful and the ensemble numbers are all sounding incredible. I can't wait to watch the show come together!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael is in her second year and has switched courses to join the musical theatre performance company. She is loving it: “I wanted to do a bit more of each discipline and the teachers are all really lovely and welcoming. I just feel that I have learnt loads and my self-confidence has really grown.” She’s got another year to go in Chichester. Eóin, however, is coming to the end of his time in the city. He is confident he has gained so much from his years here: “You come here and everyone is roughly good, but I do think I have changed so much since I started. You learn so much about techniques and about approaches to the industry.” The Clockmaker’s Daughter will be at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, on April 22 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm – 023 9264 9000 or visit www.newtheatreroyal.com.