WATCH: high-level circus skills will tackle the theme of fear

Spokeswoman Phoebe Carlisle said: “After a spectacular showcase last Christmas, The Revel Pucks are back. Finding joy on the edge of fear, the company will be coming to Brighton and Hove with their five-star family show, The Wing Scuffle Spectacular. Offering the brightest young talent of the London circus scene, the Revel Pucks encourage audiences of all ages and walks of life to delve into the exhilarating world of circus.

“Audiences can expect a heartfelt and hilarious examination of fear, filled to the brim with home-grown talent and a rich roster of extraordinary artists. Sharing an assortment of specialties, there is something for everyone, from shocking swinging chainsaws to tightrope moonwalking as well as the UK’s only teeterboard trio. Amongst these powerful performers are recent graduate Ange Viaud who will play the clown, aerial straps artist Imani Vital, the first teeterboard troupe to come from the National Centre for Circus Arts and Emily Lannigan. In a Hand to Hand duet, acrobat Louis Gift will join Fiona Thornhill in their duo act. Fiona Thornhill will also be performing her astonishing solo Cyr Wheel act, and making her professional debut, cloud swing artist Annie Zita Bachman. The Revel Puck Circus seek to capture audience imaginations and create performances that unite and resonate with local communities, providing them with a sense of escapism. They strive to see and do circus differently, believing that creating work of universal appeal does not mean a sacrifice of artistic integrity, depth or entertainment. Their stellar spring showcase will offer the perfect place to picnic for the whole family, along with access to a terrific on-site bar and access to buzzing local food vendors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artistic director Luke Hallgarten said: “We are so, so excited to be coming to Brighton and Hove! The Wish Park community are lovely and we are delighted to be bringing our big top to a community park full of heart.” Producer Daisy Minto said that travelling with their own tent, their great advantage is that they can set up pretty much anywhere, heading for places where there isn’t a great deal of cultural provision – and while that’s hardly the case in Brighton, they are delighted to be heading there for the first time: “It’s an exciting, exhilarating, high-level-skills circus show, and you get brought into this world by a group of performers who are a little bit like a family almost, of mismatched people. The premise of the show is that it actually explores fear and what happens when we overcome fear by taking a leap of faith. Each act engages with that in a different way and you see some amazing performances that are really easy to watch but with a huge wow factor everyone will love.”