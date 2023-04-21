WATCH: Real-life mother and son set to take to the Chichester Festival Theatre stage

Playing Florence is Lia: “I had been putting off doing any Noel Coward for most of my career because I felt it was excluding. It felt like it was going to be about the upper classes and I just wouldn’t know how to connect with it. I thought that it would all be froth, but actually it was Joshua who said to me ‘Have you read this play The Vortex?’ He said ‘I think it is brilliant.’ He said to me ‘I think we should try it.’ The years passed but we were together with Dan Raggett who is going to direct it and now it is happening. I read it and I just thought it was staggering. It was a play that was Noel Coward’s first big hit in 1924. It was his breakthrough piece and it was an absolute sensation but what really surprised me was that it was actually lacerating about the upper-classes, a wrecking ball to the society after the Spanish flu and after the First World War. It was this extraordinary moment in time when society went nuts. If you had money then everything was possible. It was about living freely and living wildly and being decadent. It was all about privilege in the upper classes, but what fascinated me is that this play is absolutely lacerating towards them. But at the same time what really interested me was this central core in the play between the mother and the son which I found really quite devastating and shocking. It is such a brilliant piece of writing. It was Joshua’s idea to do it. A lot of the people in the business don't know that we are mother and son. We are quite independent in that sense and we're both successful actors in our own right but when he was looking at this it went through his creative head to think ‘Mum would be great casting for this and I think I would be good casting for Nicky.’”