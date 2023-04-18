Watch: Shoreham Wordfest offers its seventh annual Shakespeare Celebrations

Rosalind Turner, of Shoreham Wordfest, explains: “The aim is to mark the Bard of Avon’s birthday each year on or around April 23, which curiously was also the recorded date of his death. The Wordfest Shakespeare events are accessible and joyous opportunities for all ages to enjoy samples of his poetry, song and to introduce some of the plots and characters from his world-famous plays. This year the mini-festival starts with a vibrant performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream, the most magical and comical of Shakespeare's well-loved plays, performed in a wonderful adaptation by the Kent-based Bowler Crab Theatre Company. Love, longing, muddle and mayhem in abundance for all the family. On Saturday, April 22 there is a free concert in the ancient and glorious St Mary de Haura Church in the town centre. Actors, singers and musicians will entertain with songs, sonnets, music and drama from Shakespeare and his times. featuring early music group Pastores Ensemble, choirs Seven Singers and Sounds and Sweet Airs, together with four actors, in a concert for everyone. This event will not be ticketed. Just come along on the day. This will be followed by an Elizabethan Song and Dance workshop of easy to learn, centuries-old songs and rounds that Shakespeare himself may well have known and sung. There is also a chance to learn some delightful circle dances from Elizabethan times. Whether you sing in choirs or just in the shower, all ages are welcome to revel in songs and dances of Elizabethan England. The workshop is led by the widely experienced teachers Emily Longhurst and Kathryn Penny. The festival finale on Saturday evening is the Shakespeare Night Ceilidh, a night of celebration and merrymaking remembering the anniversary of our national poet. This will be a fun evening of country dances with the accomplished Kate’s Kitchen Band. Tickets include a rustic ploughman’s meal and a tot of mead. If you enjoy dressing up, then shake the moths out of your Elizabethan costumes or come in whatever takes your fancy for a fling round The Shoreham Centre dance floor. Everyone and all ages are welcome.”