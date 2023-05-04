WATCH: SO Musical Theatre are presenting Made In Dagenham

Inspired by a true story and based on the 2010 movie of the same name, the show takes its plot from the real-life 1968 sewing machinists strike at the Ford factory in Dagenham, Essex. The strike was influential in the passing of the Equal Pay Act of 1970. The musical focuses on the leader of the strike, working mother, Rita O’Grady, as she encourages the women of the Ford factory to walk out after they are re-classified as unskilled workers while their male counterparts see their wages increase.

Funny, touching, and timeless, Made in Dagenham shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together. Director and musical director Simon Gray is delighted to be breaking new ground with the company: “I suggested it because I heard some of the songs and really liked them but I've never seen it before. I read the synopsis and I thought it would be a good one for the company to do with a good range of ages. I put the show forward and I was quite taken aback when they agreed to it so I thought I better go and see it. I managed to find a production in Kent which I went to see and I absolutely loved it. It's so different to anything we've done before. We've done a couple of contemporary shows and we were going to do Sister Act when Covid hit but this is obviously a lot more contemporary and very different all the operas that we've done in the past.”