WATCH: the tale of mates who form the world’s first ABBA tribute band in drag

“I wrote it in summer 2019. I've been asked by various people over the years whether I had thought about writing something for the stage. I've done mainly script editing in the past. I co-wrote an episode of Poirot a few years ago. But I just thought I was going to try to write something for the theatre and they say that you should write about what you know and I've always had a lifelong obsession with ABBA. I was into ABBA from the very beginning. My mum was pregnant with me when ABBA won Eurovision in 1974. My mum bought all the records and they were a huge part of my childhood. I caught the bug very early. I suppose it could have gone the other way. My brother was just as exposed to ABBA as I was and he ended up being into Metallica and death metal! But for me it was ABBA. I've been trying to think about it and analyse why and I suppose it's just like being a fan of anything else really and if you look at it too closely, then maybe it crumbles away but I just love the songs and the fact that they are brilliantly constructed pop songs that are a lot more complicated and have a lot more depth to them than might first appear. They have just always been there for me. I'm not coming back to them because I've never gone away. It's not a question of revisiting them in later life. I have always remained faithful to them even through those difficult years in the mid to late 80s when they were deeply unfashionable. For my own 18th birthday I had to take along my own vinyls for the DJ because no one would even look at ABBA back then.