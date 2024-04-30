Weald & Downland Living Museum announce summer programme of open air theatre
Set against the scenic backdrop of the Museum’s tranquil mill pond and surrounding countryside, audiences can enjoy a magical and unique evening of live theatre which features everything from comedy and drama to family favourites such as The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck and Peter Pan.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a rug or seating and pack a picnic for a memorable and relaxing summer evening with friends and family. There will also be refreshments available from the Museum.
All bookings made before May 31 are subject to a special 10% early bird discount.
Open Air Theatre this Summer at Weald & Downland Living Museum:
Shakespeare’s – The Comedy of Errors
Sunday, July 28, 5:30pm-8pm
The Three Inch Fools are back with Shakespeare’s shortest – and wildest – comedy. The clock is ticking, as the Fools rush to untangle one almighty mess in this farcical tale of long-lost twins, hysterical misunderstandings, and endless mishaps. With musical instruments in hand, this is a joyous take on this Shakespearean rib-tickler.
The Secret Diary of Henry VIII
Monday, July 29, 5:30pm-8pm
The Three Inch Fools present an essential guide on how to keep your head in the Tudor Court. Unexpectedly thrust into the limelight, young Henry navigates the ups and downs of courtly life, and all whilst fighting the French (again) and re-writing religion.
The Gondoliers
Wednesday, July 31, 5:30pm-8pm
Set in picturesque Venice, this light-hearted operetta will whisk you away to a world of blissful romance, barbed satire and comedic chaos. Two charming gondoliers, Marco and Giuseppe, suddenly find themselves elevated to the status of royalty. Each tasked with choosing their Queen from a bevy of beautiful women, hilarity ensues when the rightful Queen arrives demanding to know which of the men is her husband.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Tuesday, August 6, 5:30pm-8pm
This hilarious adaptation sees Shakespeare’s fantastical characters brought vividly to life as audiences are transported to an enchanting world bursting with magic, romance, and of course, heaps of laugh-out-loud comedy! Four young lovers, a band of hapless actors, and a magical realm populated by mischievous spirits culminate in an unparalleled open-air experience of beauty and hilarity.
Great Expectations
Friday, August 9, 5:30pm - 8pm
From the misty marshes to the dusty, dirty streets of London; this brand new adaptation of Dickens’ most enduringly popular and atmospheric novel delivers high comedy and dark drama as it follows Pip’s journey through adversity to discover the true nature of his ‘great expectations’.
The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck
Tuesday, August 13, 5:30pm-8pm
A delightful new adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s much-loved story. Prevented from hatching her eggs at the farm, foolish Jemima goes in search of a nesting place in the forest and soon she meets a charming ‘gentleman’ who offers her the perfect nesting place in his wood-shed. But why is his wood-shed full of feathers and why is he asking her to collect the herbs for roast duck? Back at the farm, the Collie-dog, Kep, puts two and two together, but will he be in time to rescue Jemima from her fate?
Five Children and It
Friday, August 16, 5:30pm-8pm
Based on the classic children’s novel by Edith Nesbit. Five children are playing in a gravel pit one morning when they uncover a rather grumpy and sometimes tricky Psammead, a sand-fairy with the ability to grant wishes. With live music and puppetry throughout join them on their adventures as they learn what it is to be careful what you wish for!
Angelica Sprockets Pockets
Thursday, August 22, 5:30pm-8pm
Prepare to be surprised, thrilled and tickled pink by Angelica Sprocket’s never-ending pockets, and the marvellous things she keeps in them. Filled with live music, puppetry, audience interaction and madness! This fun-filled show is the perfect treat for the whole family.
Peter Pan
Wednesday, August 28, 5:30pm - 8pm
Get ready to think happy thoughts and fly high as the mischievous Peter embarks on an awfully big adventure. Filled with catchy music, heaps of audience interaction, and a laugh-a-minute script, this hilarious and exciting musical of the boy who never grew up promises to have every member of the family entertained.
As You Like It
Thursday, August 29, 5:30pm-8pm
This wonderful Shakespearian comedy about life, love, betrayal, faith and death is filled with bold characters, audience interaction and plenty of laughs. The perfect fun-filled evening out for friends and family.
The Hound of the Baskervilles
Sunday, September 1, 5:30pm-8pm
Mystery and intrigue reach new heights as the legendary detective duo navigates the treacherous moors and the enigmatic curse that haunts the Baskerville family. From the eerie moonlit landscapes of Dartmoor to cryptic clues, this gripping adaptation promises an irresistible blend of tension and wit.
For more information and to book tickets visit - https://www.wealddown.co.uk/whats-on/theatre/.