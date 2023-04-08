Edit Account-Sign Out
Weald & Downland Living Museum hosts Secret Garden production

Chichester University Conservatoire are offering a production of The Secret Garden to the Weald & Downland Living Museum to help raise funds for the Titchfield Appeal.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “Stroll through a woodland path to the spectacular Downland Gridshell building to enter a magical musical world.

"This is the first opportunity the university’s BA (Hons) musical theatre joint route students have been given to bring their annual production to a unique space. As well as performing, students studying fundraising for the voluntary sector – charity development BA (Hons) – will gain first-hand experience of marketing the event and fundraising for the arts and heritage sector.

"Box office income will go towards the Museum’s Titchfield Appeal, to help fund the conservation of Titchfield Market Hall, a rare timber-framed hall dating from the 1620s. This is the biggest conservation project the Museum has ever undertaken.”

Donna Day Lafferty, programme leader at the university, said: “The Weald & Downland Living Museum is a perfect partner. The Gridshell is a stunning performance space and the museum offers students an opportunity to study arts, heritage and culture at its best. It is really important to us that the museum does so much more that preserving our built and cultural heritage.”

The Secret Garden will be performed in the Museum’s Downland Gridshell from April 14-16.

To find out more and book tickets visit www.wealddown.co.uk

