West End and Broadway stars to headline new musical concert

Featuring West End and Broadway Stars Kerry Ellis and Dean John-Wilson, directed by Stuart Simons with Musical Director Carl Greenwood, "Flopz" is a musical journey through the hidden gems of the West End & Broadway's unsuccessful but wonderful ventures and will be stated at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday, May 25 at 3pm and 7.45pm.

Join us for a revue concert featuring the most beautiful songs from musical theatre history that emerged from shows that never quite made it. Including songs from shows that flopped in the West End, hits that didn’t quite resonate on Broadway and revivals that famously weren’t successful that second time round. Discover the magic in the melodies as we bring to life "Songs that Popped from Shows that Flopped."

Featuring Songs from shows including La Cage Aux Folles, Tick Tick Boom, Chess, The Pyjama Game, Merrily We Roll Along and Medleys from songs written by the likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim and The Spice Girls. All played by our incredible live Band and led by Eastbourne Musical Director Carl Greenwood, with direction & choreography by Stuart Simons.

Starring West End’s leading actors Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Anything Goes) & Dean John Wilson (King & I, Death Note), completing our cast is Natalie Roberts, Steve Stapley, Jonny Weston, Maisie Edwards, Star Bray, Alice Redmond, Josh Perry and Stephen McGlynn.

