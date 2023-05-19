West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher confirmed for Crawley panto

The Hawth in Crawley has confirmed Carrie Hope Fletcher for its pantomime Sleeping Beauty this year. The West End actress, author and vlogger will take to the stage as the wicked Carabosse from December 8-31.

Carrie Hope Fletcher

Carrie has appeared in Cinderella, Les Misérables, The Christmasaurus Live, The Addams Family, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins among many other West End musicals.

She is a three-time winner of Best Actress in a Musical at the WhatsOnStage Awards for the roles of Cinderella in Cinderella, Veronica Sawyer in Heathers and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family. She has also won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Takeover in a Role for Eponine in Les Misérables. Her social media presence sees Carrie’s YouTube channel receive more than 1 million views each month and has resulted in being named in the Sunday Times Influencer List as one of the top 100 influencers in the United Kingdom. As an author of books for both adults and children she has had four Sunday Times Best Sellers and her musical performances have earned her two Grammy Award nominations.

Hawth spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “When Carrie performs alongside Crawley’s favourite dame Michael J Batchelor this winter she will no doubt be the ultimate panto villain but among the boos and hisses we’re certain there will be cheers from the audience who will be left spellbound by her performance. Once again, The Hawth pantomime will be written by Paul Hendy and brought to you by Evolution, the same creative team behind last year's smash hit, The All New Adventures of Peter Pan. With lots of audience participation, stunning staging and more star casting still to be announced this promises to be our biggest and most spectacular pantomime ever.”

Tickets are available at hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth box office (10am-4pm, Monday to Friday) on 01293 553636.