What's coming up this Christmas on the Eastbourne stage

Devonshire Park Sleeping Beauty

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “Christmas is the perfect time to treat yourself, or a loved one, with a trip to the theatre to experience the thrill of live entertainment - with so many shows on offer at the Congress and Devonshire Park Theatre, the only trouble will be picking which one, or maybe two or three to see!

“For those hard to buy for theatre fans Eastbourne Theatres has a great couple of options, the newly launched OVATION Theatre Membership scheme lasts for a year from purchase, can be bought as a gift and offers a huge variety of benefits to members. Prices range from a one off £25 or £45 option, with further enhanced options that can be purchased via a monthly payment plan. Alternatively, theatre vouchers offer a fantastic way to give the gift of theatre and can be purchased from £1 up.

“The Congress Theatre has a range of entertainment on offer from the stylish and iconic sounds of Big Band with acclaimed Len Phillips Swing Orchestra featuring Gary Williams and Louise Cookman (12 December). This seasonal family favourite show is packed with some of the best loved Christmas tunes of all time like Jingle Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer and more. Featuring star of the West End’s Rat Pack, Gary Williams and Pasadena Roof Orchestra, and BBC Big Band singer Louise Cookman.

“If rockin’ around your stocking is more your style, the ultimate feel-great show That’ll be the Day brings a festive edition of their much-loved show to the Congress for two performances (14 and 15 December), these shows are already busy, but some tickets are still available.

“There’s laughs with Adam Kay, the multi-million selling author of This is Going to Hurt, with his new show Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas (16 December). A love-letter to those spending the festive period on the frontline, this hilarious show will have you both wincing and laughing.

“And of course, no Christmas would be complete without a trip to the biggest panto around, Sleeping Beauty at the Devonshire Park, the home of Eastbourne’s pantomime, opening on 10 December. There’s silliness a plenty, impressive visual effects, a full live-band, magical sets and stunning costumes. The cast, which includes the return of favourites Tucker and Martyn Knight plus Carli Norris (EastEnders, Holyoaks), Nicholas Pound (CATS), Karen Mann (Return to the Forbidden Planet), Rebbeca Hoyle (The Little Mermaid) and Ashley Emerson (Grease).