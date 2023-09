Why Mickey could never have been Blood Brother Eddie - Blood Brothers in Guildford

For Sean, the show – and Mickey specifically – has been a massive part of his life for decades now: “I have been doing this since before I was born!” he laughs. “My first connection with the show was back in 1999 when I got to the understudy on the tour and then about two or three years after that, in about 2002, I got bumped up to Mickey.” And for Sean, it was always going to be Mickey, not Eddie. He could never have been an Eddie, he says: “It the old nature versus nurture thing, isn't it, but I don't think I've got an Eddy in me. When I was very young back in the 90s I was absolutely obsessed with the part. I had seen it in the West End and it was a real light bulb moment. I just thought that's my part. I just thought that's what I want to do but I never dreamed that I would get to do it. It was a big West End show and I was just a drama student and it was just like this massive chasm that I would never cross but I did really become obsessed with it. People would say what is your dream role and for me it was always Mickey. In fact I've got some drunken video footage of me as a student re-enacting that last scene. But that's staying under lock and key! I'm not ready to show that yet! In the 1990s there was a big production of Blood Brothers at the English Speaking Theatre in Hamburg and I got to audition for Mickey. I thought that this is close as I was going to get. I didn't think I'd get the big Bill Kenwright version and I was just buzzing with it. I went to audition and the guy said to me ‘You know, you're more Eddie than Mickey’ and I had to read for Eddie and I just couldn't do it. I didn't get it and I just thought well I'm not good enough to be Eddie and nobody wants me as Mickey and I just thought it was never going to happen and then a few years later it did.