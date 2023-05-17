Wivelsfield Little Theatre present Trivial Pursuits

Spokesman Joe Mott said: “On a Saturday evening in August members of the Wivelsfield and District Operatic Society are holding a barbecue. Nick the director is about to announce the show he’s chosen for the forthcoming autumn production. However, Teddy, Mona, Joyce and Jessica have their own ideas and use many tricks, including blackmail and seduction, to try and get their own way! Meanwhile Derek will do anything to stop Deirdre divorcing him, Eddie is determined to ruin the evening and the long-suffering Roz and Pearl are trying to keep the peace. With all this pressure can Nick hold the society together. And why has he got white paint all over the back of his shirt? With a barbecue that won’t light and wall to wall theatrical egos running amok, we promise you an uproarious evening of laughter and hilarity.”

The dates are from May 17-20 at the Village Hall, Wivelsfield Green. Doors open 7pm and curtain up is 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 (£9 for Wednesday) and are available at ticketsource.co.uk/wlt or by ringing the box office on 07754 895936.

The directors of the show are Elizabeth Burton and Lesley Corbett.

Wivelsfield Little Theatre

Members of the cast for the spring production of Trivial Pursuits are Val Orchin, Rebecca Sayers-Brown, Natalie Robus, Maggie Carter, Jenny Slack, Amy Kelly, John Merrett, Alan Carter, James McKinnie and David Tettersell.

“Wivelsfield Little Theatre will be celebrating 60 years since their first production in December 1964 when they put on a sketch, Freckles, a one-act comedy entitled A Civil Marriage and a detective story called Death in Four Flats. The evening, held in the Reading Room, a small hall, had its restrictions, but Wivelsfield continued putting on plays until they moved to the Village Hall when it opened in 1982.

“During the Covid pandemic, the Village Hall was refurbished and after two and a half years of lockdown, it was decided to put on a comedy to raise spirits. The Vicar of Dibley last spring entertained packed audiences for four evenings and received rave reviews from those that attended.

“Trivial Pursuits was a comedy which WLT put on in the spring of 1991.”

