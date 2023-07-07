Worthing date for Peter James’ stage chiller Wish You Were Dead

Katie McGlynn, best known for her seven-year starring role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street (for which she won a National Television Award), has joined the cast for the UK tour of Peter James’ Wish You Were Dead which heads to Worthing Theatres from July 10-15.

Katie took over the role of Cleo Morey from Giovanna Fletcher who started the tour.

It will be Katie’s professional stage play debut. Katie joins other cast members, George Rainsford (Casualty, Holby City, Call The Midwife) as DSI Roy Grace and Clive Mantle (Game of Thrones, The Vicar of Dibley, Sherlock, Casualty) as Curtis. Other cast include Rebecca McKinnis, Callum Sheridan-Lee, Alex Stedman and Gemma Stroyan. Leon Stewart will reprise his role as DS Glenn Branson, having previously featured in another Peter James stage adaptation, Looking Good Dead. The understudies are Lizzie Grace, Jayda Kariuki and Christopher Killik.

Katie said: “I can’t think of a better way to make my stage play debut than with this brilliant and thrilling Peter James masterpiece and am so excited to be performing alongside such an incredibly talented cast. I’m really looking forward to visiting theatres all over the country, witnessing the audience reaction to the many twists, turns and edge-of-your-seat moments in the show.”

Wish You Were Dead - UK tour

Wish You Were Dead follows five successful stage plays and the critically acclaimed prime-time ITV series Grace, which are all based on the best-selling novels by the UK's number one crime author Peter James. This will be the sixth stage adaptation of James’ novels, making it the most successful crime thriller stage franchise since Agatha Christie.

The stage play of Wish You Were Dead follows DSI Roy Grace and Cleo Morey as they take a much-needed holiday together. They are hoping for a few days away from their dark worlds of murder and the mortuary. But their dream escape turns out to be the holiday from hell as the past comes back to haunt them.

Produced by Josh Andrews and Peter James and adapted by award-winning writer Shaun McKenna.

