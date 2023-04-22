Young Chichester-area dancers set to soar on stage

Caitlin (17) lives in Fishbourne, goes to Bishop Luffa School and is training at Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance. In Swan Lake, she is dancing the role of a swan: “I started dancing because my mum, like other mums, put me into ballet classes when I was three years old. She didn’t expect me to be doing it 14 years later! The best feeling about being a dancer is having the ability to express myself through movements rather than words. It gives me an escape and allows me to truly be me. The second best feeling about being a dancer is being part of the dance community. Some of my best friendships have been created through dance, and the dance community overall is such a positive and supportive space to be a part of. When rehearsing and performing with EYB, my main hope is to improve my confidence and performance skills. After years of being determined that I wanted to become a dance teacher, I have recently decided I want to perform in dance first.”