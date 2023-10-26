Young Crawley dancers on stage with the professionals

A strong contingent of talented young dancers from Crawley – 11 in all – will perform alongside international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Coppélia at The Hawth in Crawley from Friday to Saturday, November 3-4.

The dancers from Crawley (photo Ben Garner)

In July, they were chosen to be part of the 100-strong cast for EYB’s production of Coppélia. They were selected in competitive auditions and have now experienced the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals. The dancers in the photograph are (from left to right): back line – Ciara Lee, Lauren Hames, Lily Mai Dove, Laila White, Hope Phelps, Alice Herbert, Lucy Jellicoe, Abigail Smith; and front line – Ellee Sutcliffe, Hannah Lyons, Daisy Buckler.

Laila White, aged 16, lives in Furnace Green. She trains at Louise Ryrie School of Dance and goes to St Wilfrid’s School. She said: “My mum put me in ballet classes when I was three and I have loved it ever since. I love being able to express myself through dance, and I love the sense of achievement when I’m working on learning new choreography. I am really excited to be performing on stage in a professional production of Coppélia, and I am looking forward to making new friends who share my love of dance. I have recently taken my GCSEs and am now studying dance at sixth form along with psychology and sociology.”

Hannah Lyons (11), also lives in Furnace Green. She trains at Louise Ryrie School of Dance and goes to Three Bridges Primary School. She said: “I started dancing at the age of three. I started because my mum thought it would be nice for me to have a hobby I loved every second of it and have been dancing ever since. The two best feelings about being a dancer is the excitement before performing on stage and the pride I feel after taking an exam. “Whilst at EYB, I am hoping to get better at my turns and improve my overall dancing technique. I love to dance in my free time, I have taken many ballet exams and I am currently grade 4. Recently I have started modern and hope to take my first modern exam very soon. I also play netball.”