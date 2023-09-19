Their Finest Hour comes to Bognor Regis - digital collection day on November 11, 2023

Their Finest Hour needs your family's WWII stories and objects. Bognor Regis U3a, in collaboration with Their Finest Hour, an Oxford University team, is running a Digital Collection Day at West Meads Community Hall , The Precinct, Bognor Regis, PO21 5SB on 11/11/23 from 11.15 am to 5 pm. Please bring along your family's WWII stories and memorabilia and we will preserve them digitally forever.

This event is part of a nationwide campaign organised by Their Finest Hour to collect and preserve the everyday stories and objects of the Second World War.

The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. At the Digital Collection Day stories about your family's experiences and related objects, such as letters, journals, medals (no live ordinance please), will be recorded, digitised and then uploaded to the Their Finest Hour online archive. From its launch in June 2024 the online archive will be free for everyone to use.

The project team is interested in collecting contributions from people from all backgrounds so that everyone can benefit from our diverse Second World War heritage.

