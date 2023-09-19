BREAKING
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely

Their Finest Hour comes to Bognor Regis - digital collection day on November 11, 2023

Their Finest Hour needs your family's WWII stories and objects. Bognor Regis U3a, in collaboration with Their Finest Hour, an Oxford University team, is running a Digital Collection Day at West Meads Community Hall , The Precinct, Bognor Regis, PO21 5SB on 11/11/23 from 11.15 am to 5 pm. Please bring along your family's WWII stories and memorabilia and we will preserve them digitally forever.
By Valerie HenkeContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 08:51 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 08:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This event is part of a nationwide campaign organised by Their Finest Hour to collect and preserve the everyday stories and objects of the Second World War.

The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. At the Digital Collection Day stories about your family's experiences and related objects, such as letters, journals, medals (no live ordinance please), will be recorded, digitised and then uploaded to the Their Finest Hour online archive. From its launch in June 2024 the online archive will be free for everyone to use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project team is interested in collecting contributions from people from all backgrounds so that everyone can benefit from our diverse Second World War heritage.

Most Popular
World War 2 on the South Coast - RAF recruitment posterWorld War 2 on the South Coast - RAF recruitment poster
World War 2 on the South Coast - RAF recruitment poster

If you have any questions about the event, please contact [email protected]. For more information about the project, please visit the project website (theirfinesthour.org). You can also follow the project's progress on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Related topics:Facebook