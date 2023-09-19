Their Finest Hour comes to Bognor Regis - digital collection day on November 11, 2023
This event is part of a nationwide campaign organised by Their Finest Hour to collect and preserve the everyday stories and objects of the Second World War.
The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. At the Digital Collection Day stories about your family's experiences and related objects, such as letters, journals, medals (no live ordinance please), will be recorded, digitised and then uploaded to the Their Finest Hour online archive. From its launch in June 2024 the online archive will be free for everyone to use.
The project team is interested in collecting contributions from people from all backgrounds so that everyone can benefit from our diverse Second World War heritage.
If you have any questions about the event, please contact [email protected]. For more information about the project, please visit the project website (theirfinesthour.org). You can also follow the project's progress on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.