This Saturday in Sussex: ‘Wild by the River’ event raises funds for conservation in memory of beloved daughter

By Camille Chorley
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 09:28 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
After losing his daughter Harriet to suicide in October 2024, musician Jonathan Deverill rediscovered music as his healing force. Now he’s channelling that grief into action with Wild by the River, a family-friendly riverside festival on Saturday, September 20 at The Anchor Inn & Boating in Lewes, East Sussex.

All ticket proceeds (100%) will fund WWF’s conservation projects including ocean restoration, offering attendees a day of music, nature and connection whilst supporting our blue planet.

Personal tragedy turns into mission to protect the planet

Jonathan’s loss - and his grief at the state of our oceans - sparked a new mission to protect the planet for his grandchildren.

The special event will take place at the Anchor Inn & Boating on the River Ouse, Lewes, East Sussex.

“I am worrying about Harriet’s children, my grandchildren. What does their future look like? The events last October, the state of the world… becomes a nightmare once you become a parent, and it doesn’t stop when you are a grandparent,” Jonathan said.

“Then I watched David Attenborough’s documentary ‘Ocean’ - harrowing, yes, but it also showed real solutions. That gave me a massive helping of hope.”

Festival Highlights ( Tickets £25 – all proceeds to WWF)

  • Free riverside camping on the banks of the River Ouse
  • Live music from 4 pm until late, featuring four award-winning local acts
  • Talk and exclusive film excerpts from ‘Sussex Underwater’ group, contributors to Attenborough’s latest Ocean film
  • Meet “Woody,” the 7 ft 6 in Forest Spirit draped in foliage, butterflies and vines
  • Community auction, including a two-night glamping getaway
  • WWF information booth and merch
  • Local seasonal eats, beverages and vintage punt hire on the river
Anchor Inn & Boating, East Sussex.

Why Protect Our Oceans?

  • Oceans cover 70% of Earth’s surface and produce over half our oxygen
  • Healthy reefs support 25 percent of marine biodiversity and underpin a £30 billion tourism and fisheries industry
  • Marine protected areas can boost fish stocks by up to 670%

Research shows that live music in green spaces can alleviate stress, boost mood and foster community - making Wild by the River both a celebration of life and a catalyst for change.

Tickets are limited. Secure yours now via: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-by-the-river-tickets-1530284806049

For more information visit: WILD by the River | Facebook

