Three emerging neurodivergent artists in exhibition at Phoenix Art Space, Brighton

Project Art Works and Phoenix Art Space present the process of three emerging neurodivergent artists in a forthcoming exhibition ‘Lucy, Jack, Gabby’.

Lucy Jenion, 2022

All members of Project Art Works, a supported studio in Hastings, the three artists’ work is united by careful and often meticulous practices of collecting, researching and reimagining. Mining rich seams ranging from popular culture to natural history, the artists’ practices reveal something about the unique way in which each of them, and us, see the world. Defying categorisation and disciplinary boundaries, each artist pursues a diverse practice that encompasses varied modes of making.

Jack Goldsmith’s practice includes painting, printmaking and multimedia 3D work. He has a strong interest in colour and works with paint and other materials to express and validate his inner and lived experience. Jack has recently been awarded a Developing Your Creative Practice grant from Arts Council England so he can further develop his skills in ceramics and build collaborations with other artists and studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working extensively with animated films as reference material, Lucy Jenion’s practice is centred on drawing, painting and photography. Lucy’s dense journals offer a record of her deep research process, which often takes a particular film, character or cultural moment as its starting point. Lucy works with imagination and skill to render the resulting scenes in vivid colours and minute detail, often situating herself as a character within the piece.

Gabby R is a prolific maker whose work demonstrates mastery of less conventional materials including hot glue, pipe cleaners and found objects. Through the assemblage of these basic components, Gabby creates vividly imagined characters that mimic or embellish creatures found in the natural world. Alongside her three-dimensional work, Gabby uses collage, drawing and painting to document the creatures she creates and their unique features and qualities.

Patricia Finnegan, Artist Development Lead of Project Art Works comments “We are all very excited to be working with Phoenix Art Space again. Lucy, Jack and Gabby all have distinct way of exploring materials and subject in their practice. The exhibition will be a wonderful opportunity to share these insights with a wider audience through curation, workshops and residency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am so delighted to be welcoming Project Art Works back to Phoenix and very much looking forward to the exhibition by Jack, Lucy and Gabby. The imaginative dexterity of their individual practices shines throughout the exhibition, inviting us to witness the joy inherent in making and presenting work. These three highly talented artists offer their unique perspectives on our world, sharing with us their specific experiences and creative processes.” Lucy Day, Executive Director, Phoenix Art SpaceThe exhibition will present a range of work by each of these three emerging artists on their own terms, reflecting their relationships with their practices, the studio and each other.