Start your engines! Goodwood is delighted to announce that tickets for its headline motorsport events are now on sale at goodwood.com.

The 82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport, the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and the Goodwood Revival all offer exceptional days out for fans of all ages.

Goodwood’s 2025 motorsport season opens in April (12-13) with the 82nd Members’ Meeting, which is exclusively open to Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC). The Motor Circuit comes to life as Goodwood’s greatest enthusiasts gather for an epic weekend of racing, fantastic food and a magnificent party on the Saturday evening, complete with phenomenal fireworks.

Those joining us can look forward to the new Win Percy Trophy for Group 1 touring cars under three-litre that raced between 1970 and 1982 as Minis, VW Golfs and Ford Fiestas battle it out on track. Following the successful implementation of an all-sustainable-fuel race schedule at the 2024 Revival, for the first time every race at the 82nd Members’ Meeting will also run on sustainable fuel.

Racing action at the 81st Members' Meeting. Ph. by Tom Baigent.

Tickets for the 82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport are already on sale to Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club.

With the return of the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard in July (10-13), visitors can expect to see an outstanding collection of cars and motorcycles take to the iconic Goodwood hillclimb, Forest Rally Stage and Off-Road Arena, with premieres and debuts around every corner.

Acknowledged as the place to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in motorsport, the 2024 event welcomed three-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen; Michael Dunlop, the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT; seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Richard Petty; and Formula 1 drivers Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Oliver Bearman, Jack Doohan, Sergio Pérez, Daniel Ricciardo, Logan Sargeant and Yuki Tsunoda.

The Festival of Speed has always celebrated future mobility and technology on and off track and the Future Lab presented by Randox exhibition showcases ‘Technology for a Better World’, with groundbreaking innovations and futuristic concepts.

Action at the 2024 Festival of Speed. Ph. by Tom Baigent (1)

This year saw the dynamic debut of the DEX-EE - Shadow Robot’s most-advanced dextrous hand created in collaboration with Google DeepMind; while Durham University set the first time for a solar car on the Goodwood Hill.

From a celebration of classic design in the Cartier Style et Luxe Concours d’Elegance to the electrifying competitors in the Goodwood Action Sports arena and everything in between, the Festival of Speed has something for everyone.

In September (12-14), the world’s greatest historic motor race meeting returns to the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit. After arriving in style in the fashions of the 1940s, ‘50s or ‘60s, visitors can take a seat in the grandstands to watch exquisite cars from the period go wheel-to-wheel, peruse the High Street for some fabulous vintage finds, enjoy the funfair Over The Road, or just sit back and enjoy a glass of champagne in the September sunshine.

In recent years, the Revival has looked to ‘Revive & Thrive’, championing this thoroughly modern ethos to rethink, recycle, repair, and re-wear items. This comes to life in the Revive & Thrive Village, with a series of workshops, demonstrations, talks and of course, the daily Best Dressed competition.

In 2024, world-famous glamour evangelist Dita Von Teese joined us across the weekend, alongside TV’s Dominic Chinea, model and style icon David Gandy, designer and presenter Patrick Grant, designer Zandra Rhodes and style activist Dandy Wellington.

Further details of specific celebrations at the 2025 events will be announced in the coming months.