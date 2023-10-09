Tickets for Goodwoof 2024 now on sale

Tickets now on sale for Goodwood's headline dog event: Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare. Goodwoof will take place Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May 2024.

Goodwood is thrilled to announce that tickets for Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare are now on sale at goodwood.com.

With all activities included in the ticket price, Goodwoof offers a superb day out with world-class demonstrations, competitions, entertainment and workshops, - designed for dogs of all shapes and sizes, and their humans. Visitors can expect the return of the Action Sports Arena, stunning kennel designs in Barkitecture, Chien Charmant - the concours d’elegance for the dog world - the Fastest Dog Competition presented by DHL, Fido’s Lido, world-class experts at Field and Trail and the Have-A-Go area - the best place to teach an old dog new tricks.

A firm favourite at this year’s event, the opening parade will for the first time, welcome the celebrated breed and their owners on both days of the event. In 2023, over 300 poodles launched the weekend and the much-anticipated breed for Goodwoof 2024 will be announced in November.

Elsewhere around the event, chilled canines will be able to relax in the calm oasis of The Studio presented by Randox, whilst owners listen to our experts at the Wellness Stage presented by MARS Petcare and take the time to unwind in Literary Corner, which was headlined in 2023 by Bill Bailey, Clare Balding, Charlie Mackesy and Murray Lachlan Young

New charity partner After teaming up with the Ministry of Sound in 2023 to create ‘Ministry of Hound’, Goodwoof is delighted to announce Jai Dog Rescue as the event’s 2024 charity, which has long been supported by the infamous music institution. Established in 2017, Jai Dog Rescue provides a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of stray dogs seeking sanctuary away from dog fighting, malnutrition, disease and abuse, with a mission to transform the lives of street dogs living in Thailand.

Picnic in style: Fortnum & Mason Providing an idyllic spot, Goodwood is thrilled to welcome back the Fortnum & Mason picnic area at Goodwoof 2024. Available to purchase ahead of the event, enjoy the perfect picnic provided by Fortnum & Mason against the picturesque backdrop of the Goodwood Kennels. All Fortnum & Mason hampers are now available to pre-order at goodwood.com.

Get your paws on ticketsTickets for Goodwoof start from £30 when purchased within the early bird window. Our new Christmas gift bundle is now available to purchase from £90, offering two adult tickets and a Goodwoof walking kit - the perfect festive gift for dog lovers.

With fun for all the family, under 12s and dogs go free, and a half-price Young Person’s ticket is available for those aged between 13 and 21. Terms and conditions apply.