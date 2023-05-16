Top lady grappler in Sussex wrestling action

Amazon - "Big Fem Vader - will be at the Stanley Deason Centre in Brighton

The towering 6ft, 183lb power lifter and reigning PWF ladies’ champion, who has just returned from a successful tour of Japan, is set to star on the latest show at the Stanley Deason Leisure Centre in Brighton on Saturday, May 20.

Amazon, aka Ayesha “Big Fem Vader” Raymond, spends most of her grappling career these days in Japan, while she also famously competed in one of the world’s biggest ladies’ tournaments in Florida, where her WWE profile described her as a wrestler “who can trade wristlocks and toeholds with the best but at heart is a girl who just loves to brawl.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she is at home, the London-born grappler is now based in Glasgow, where she has a handle on one of Scotland’s most prominent training schools.

Climbing through the ropes to challenge Amazon at the Whitehawk venue, which saw a sell-out crowd for the last show, will be up and coming South Coast wrestler Lila Kyle, from Eastleigh.

The big Saturday night Premier Promotions spectacular will also feature an American Rumble and include appearances by “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas, local favourite Barry Cooper, high-flying lightweight title-holder David Lovejoy and “The Mighty Oak” James Kenna.