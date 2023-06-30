Top Wersi man Brett Wales is heading for Roffey Club on Wednesday July 12
An afternoon with Brett Wales the Wersi organ man from Nottingham is entertaining live at Roffey Club in Spooners Road, Roffey, on Wednesday July 12 at 2.30pm for a couple of hours or so.
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST
Brett is a fantastic musician playing music from across all genre of the past three or four generations.
The music of today will be music of the past. Roffey Club have been holding these concerts for about five years but have recently changed to afternoon performances to be more available for the public.