Towner are pleased to present 'Here and Now, There and Then' an exhibition of works by internationally renowned artist Nigel Hall

Here and Now, There and Then will present a selection of sculptures and drawings by internationally renowned artist Nigel Hall RA (b.1943), open from 16 November 2024 to 3 March 2025 in Studio 2. A Royal Academician since 2003, Hall is one of the most respected sculptors in contemporary British Art.

Whilst best known for his 3D work, drawing has always been an essential part of his practice whether as an idea for a sculpture or in its own right he continually uses it as a medium to explore space, light, shadow and structure. For Hall, landscape has remained a continual source of inspiration. Receiving a Harkness Fellowship in 1967 enabled him to spend two years exploring and recording the landscape of California, including the Mojave Desert and Soda Lake. Hall has said “My work has always been about place. I am fascinated by the way geometry can be discerned in landscape, and my preferred landscapes are mountains or the desert.”

The exhibition includes a selection of these early American landscape sketches, alongside a number of large-scale drawings, sculptural maquettes, and the newest sculptural works, through which he has been exploring an interest in computer-modelling. This exhibition demonstrates the breadth of his work across media as well as across his 50-year career.

Sara Cooper, Head of Collections & Exhibitions, said, “We are delighted to present this focused survey of Nigel Hall’s work which demonstrates the path of his career since the 1960s, from the early landscape drawings through to his most recent charcoal drawings. In addition, showing Hall’s innovative new sculptures made using computer modelling, so fitting in the architectural spaces at Towner, demonstrates his exploration of contemporary practice.”

Gravity/Levity, Nigel Hall. Image Credit: Colin Mills.

Alongside the exhibition, Towner are delighted to be working closely with Nigel and London’s Kensington and Chelsea Council to bring the iconic sculpture Gravity/Levity, 2015, to be temporarily sited outside the Gallery on Towner’s plaza for the duration of the exhibition. The 5m high, magenta steel sculpture, was commissioned by Kensington and Chelsea Council in 2015 for the public space linking the Aldridge Academy and Leisure Centre in Kensington. The title of the sculpture describes the lightness of being, in contrast to the continual gravitational pull of the body back to the ground. The ellipses that form the sculpture, tightly grouped at the base, appear to be let loose as two of their number thrust upwards in a release of energetic drive. Hall said “my work has always involved a consistent attempt to resist the pull of gravity.”

A much-loved landmark to the local community for whom it is known affectionately as the ‘Giant Pink Paperclip’, the sculpture particularly connected to pupils at the new academy who responded to the vibrant colour and its inviting curves. In the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in 2017 and the protection of the site, the sculpture was moved into temporary storage whilst the local community to lead on finding it a new home. The loan of the sculpture to Towner Eastbourne is supported by the community.