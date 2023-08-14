Tracks Valuation Day Malmaison Hotel, Brighton Saturday 19th August 2023

The Beatles appeared in Brighton on three occasions during the 1960s. To commemorate this Tracks, the Lancashire based Beatles and music memorabilia specialists, are holding a valuation day at the Malmaison Hotel, Brighton on Saturday the 19th August between 10:00am and 4.00pm (Work & Play Rooms 2 & 3 – 2nd floor. Free admission). Parking is free on the multi-story car park on Marina situated to the right of the hotel. You are invited to bring any rare item of music memorabilia for a free valuation.

MEMORABILIA VALUES The Beatles Signatures – £4000 1960s Concert Posters – £10,000 Handbills – £600+ Signed Albums – £15,000 to £20,000 Jimi Hendrix Signatures – £1500 1960s Concert Posters – £10,000 Handbills – £700 Concert Programmes – £75 Concert Tickets – £75 Led Zeppelin Signatures – £8000 Signed Albums – £8000 to £10,000 60s/70s Concert Posters – £7000 To £10,000 Handbills – £500 Concert Programmes – £50 Concert Tickets – £75 Rolling Stones Signatures – Up to £800 (more on a record, programme or photograph) 1960s Concert Posters – £10,000 Handbills – £500 Pink Floyd Signatures – £750 1960s Concert Posters – £1500+ Handbills – £300 The Who Signatures – £700 1960s Concert Posters – £5000 Handbills – £75 Concert Programmes – £15 Punk/New Wave Memorabilia Sex Pistols 1976 Tour Poster – £2000 To £3000 Clash 1976/1977 Concert Poster – Around £2000 Ian Curtis Handwritten Letter – £2000 80s Artists Madonna Worn Dress – £5,000 Prince Used/Owned Guitar – £100,000 Michael Jackson Performance Jacket – £10,000

The market for Beatles and music related memorabilia which began in the eighties has since grown exponentially in size and significance. It is a market worth millions now and the scope is becoming increasingly wide in terms of the artists it includes.

In the world of music memorabilia, the artists and bands whose ephemera attract the highest prices are: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, The Who, Pink Floyd, Bob Marley, Led Zeppelin, Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson and Nirvana/Kurt Cobain.

The Beatles - August 1963

Much of this interest in pop memorabilia emanates from the fact that rock ‘n’ roll music, artists and bands have played a significant part in many people’s lives both during their teenage and adult years. For many people, collecting memorabilia is a way of preserving memories of concerts and remembering their idols. In addition, many of the pop posters from the 60’s and 70’s are now seen to have considerable artistic merit.

Autographs and written material are of great interest to collectors. The signatures of The Beatles have always brought the most money. A good clean set of autographs can be £4,000 upwards and a set from 1967 can be in excess of £5,000. Album sleeves autographed by The Beatles can bring £15,000 to £20,000 and even more if signed on one of the later releases. An album signed on the front cover by Led Zeppelin or Jimi Hendrix can realise £8000 to £10,000.

Concert memorabilia is another strong area of interest. Vintage concert posters from the 1960s relating to the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix or a poster from the 1970s relating to Led Zeppelin can bring £8000 to £10,000.

Punk memorabilia relating to the Sex Pistols and the Clash and other groups of that era have become highly sought after as of late. Posters from the Sex Pistols tour of 1976 when most of the concerts were cancelled can bring £2000 to £3000 if in excellent condition. A good peak period poster from a Clash concert from 1976 or 1977 could bring around £2000. A cult has grown up around the Manchester band Joy Division and associated memorabilia has risen in price recently. For example, a letter written by their deceased lead vocalist Ian Curtis could raise around £2000. Artifacts relating to The Smiths are always in constant demand also.

Material relating to the 80s icons Madonna, Prince and Michael Jackson can bring stratospheric prices. For example, a Madonna worn dress can fetch around £5000, a Prince owned or used guitar can fetch around £100,000 and a Michael Jackson performance jacket can fetch around £10,000.

In addition to the above, handwritten lyrics, stage used or personally worn clothing, instruments, awards, personal effects and record company promotional items from any major group or artist are the types of items which Tracks are interested in appraising and evaluating.

Tracks are not only offering free advice and valuations but are also interested in buying items relating to any major artist or band on the day - immediate payment can be made by bank transfer.

Beatles Concerts In Brighton

The Beatles appeared in Brighton on three occasions between 1963 and 1964. The first performance took place on Sunday 2nd June 1963 at the Hippodrome Theatre, Middle Street as part of the group’s UK tour with Roy Orbison. They played a seven-song set on this tour: ‘Some Other Guy’, ‘Do You Want To Know A Secret’, ‘Love Me Do’, ‘From Me To You’, ‘Please Please Me’, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘Twist And Shout’. The Fab Four returned to the Hippodrome Theatre just over a year later on Sunday 12th July 1964. This show would be the first of five consecutive Sunday concerts at English seaside resorts. George Harrison was involved in a minor road accident on his way to the venue on the New Kings Road in Fulham, London. Passing pedestrians collected bits of broken glass as souvenirs. One of the support acts on this date were the Shubdubs, whose drummer, Jimmie Nicol, had performed with The Beatles during part of their June 1964 tour, standing in for Ringo Starr after he was taken ill. The Beatles’ third and final visit to the seaside town took place on Sunday 25th October 1964 at the Hippodrome Theatre again as part of their British tour. They played two shows on this date – one at 6pm and one at 8.45pm. The support acts on the tour were The Rustiks, Sounds Incorporated, Michael Haslam, The Remo Four, Tommy Quickly and Mary Wells.

Other Notable Groups To Play Brighton

Some other well-known artists to play Brighton include: -

· Little Richard – Hippodrome Theatre, 14th October 1962

· The Who – Florida Rooms, 9th December 1964

· The Yardbirds – Hippodrome Theatre, 22nd November 1964

· The Rolling Stones – Hippodrome Theatre, 11th October 1964

· David Bowie – Florida Rooms, 11th December 1965

· The Jimi Hendrix Experience/Pink Floyd – Brighton Dome, 2nd December 1967

· T-Rex – Brighton Dome, 8th March 1969

· Black Sabbath – University of Sussex, 5th December 1970

· Elton John – Big Apple, 30th January 1971

· Led Zeppelin – Brighton Dome, 20th December 1972

· AC/DC – Top Rank, 4th July 1976

· The Jam – Top Rank, 7th December 1977