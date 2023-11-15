Tree of Hope memorial service 2023
The 22nd annual Tree of Hope memorial service takes place at St Mary's Church, Easebourne, Midhurst, on Thursday 7 December at 6.30pm. Followed by the lighting up of the Tree of Hope itself.
Midhurst convenes again around the Tree of Hope on Thursday 7 December at St Mary's Church, Easebourne to remember those who are dearly missed this Christmas.
Dedication forms available from the Midhurst Macmillan Service on email [email protected] or online at www.mpc-midhurstmacmillan.org/Events/tree-of-hope-2023
Donations welcomed to Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service.