Tree travelling art exhibition: a journey through time and life as a painter and weaver

Fran’s artistic journey toward this exhibition began in October 2023, initially inspired by the Pure Making in May Instagram challenge. Seeking solace and focus during life’s transitions, Fran subsequently embraced a daily stitching practice, working with eco-dyed fabrics she had created years earlier. With guidance from her mentor, Lesley Samms, she committed to 20 minutes of stitching each day, exploring Swedish linen threads and exotic materials like banana leaf fibre from Japan.

“At first, it was challenging—sometimes we over think these things,” Fran reflected. “But as time passed, I became more inquisitive and curious about what might emerge if I allowed myself to explore.”

Her evolving creative practice, deeply influenced by nature, extended beyond her studio. From travelling with her stitching kit (navigating creative airport hacks with nail clippers!) to drawing inspiration from sketchbooks and workshops, Fran embraced new artistic possibilities.

Inspiration from Nature and Abstraction

A pivotal moment came in April 2024 when Fran joined the EYES (Exploring Your Expressive Self) course with artist-teacher Debs Last, refining her artistic vision. A workshop on handmade brush-making, wind drawing, and natural eco dyeing further deepened her connection to nature.

During a visit to her daughter Sal in Burgundy, France, Fran found her muse in a majestic walnut tree in Sal’s garden. This tree, alongside another with an interesting trunk and roots and at Bannatyne Hotel & Spa in Hastings, became central to her creative exploration.

“A conversation with an art teacher friend introduced me to Mondrian’s ‘Red Tree,’ which I hadn’t encountered before,” Fran shared. “It was exciting to realize I was exploring similar abstraction processes.”

Exhibition Highlights

Tree Travelling: A Journey Through Time and Life as a Painter and Weaver is a deeply personal and evocative exhibition that celebrates Fran’s creative journey. Through her paintings, woven textiles, and mixed-media works, visitors will witness a rich tapestry of artistic evolution shaped by nature’s inspiration.

The exhibition will also feature Fran’s sketch books, portfolio and printed artist’s book, providing deeper insights into her process, practice and life.

For more details see: pureartsgroup.co.uk

