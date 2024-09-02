Trespassers Sculpture Trail near Lewes
The law locks up the man or woman Who steals the goose from off the common But leaves the greater villain loose Who steals the common from off the goose. — Anonymous, "The Goose and the Common" late 18th cent
Inspired by literature including The Book of Trespass (Nick Hayes), Wanderlust (Rebecca Solnit) and The More Beautiful World Our Hearts Know is Possible (Charles Eisenstein), our works explore ideas related to the the historical theft/enclosure of common land and the perceived authority of ‘private property’. 'If walking sews together the land that ownership tears apart, then trespassing does so as a political statement' (Solnit). As you wander through the barns and fields of Lovebrook Farm, join us in conversations on themes of land ownership, usage and access. Websites: https:// www.rachaelnicholson.com,www.melissapmurray.com, www.janesarre.co.uk,
Instagram: @melissapiercemurray, @janesarre, @rachaelnicholson66, @steve.bannatyne, @lovebrook_cic
