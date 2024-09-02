Trespassers Sculpture Trail near Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Who owns the rights to the land?” Rachael Nicholson, Jane Sarre, Melissa Pierce Murray with guest artist Steve Bannatyne invite you to Lovebrook Community Farm for this exhibition of large scale and interactive sculptures asking questions about land ownership and our relationship with wilderness.

The law locks up the man or woman Who steals the goose from off the common But leaves the greater villain loose Who steals the common from off the goose. — Anonymous, "The Goose and the Common" late 18th cent

Inspired by literature including The Book of Trespass (Nick Hayes), Wanderlust (Rebecca Solnit) and The More Beautiful World Our Hearts Know is Possible (Charles Eisenstein), our works explore ideas related to the the historical theft/enclosure of common land and the perceived authority of ‘private property’. 'If walking sews together the land that ownership tears apart, then trespassing does so as a political statement' (Solnit). As you wander through the barns and fields of Lovebrook Farm, join us in conversations on themes of land ownership, usage and access. Websites: https:// www.rachaelnicholson.com,www.melissapmurray.com, www.janesarre.co.uk,

Instagram: @melissapiercemurray, @janesarre, @rachaelnicholson66, @steve.bannatyne, @lovebrook_cic