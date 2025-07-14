Tributes To The Legends Festival is coming to Worthing

The Charmandean in Worthing is set to come alive with the sounds of legendary music as it hosts the inaugural “Tributes to the Legends” Festival. Running from October through December, this celebration promises unforgettable nights dedicated to some of the most iconic names in music history.

React Entertainment, helmed by the innovative Alan Skinner, is committed to delivering a musical experience like no other. Building on the success of two sold-out shows last year, they have set their sights even higher. This year's festival is not just a night out; it is an experience filled with nostalgia and celebration. Worthing is truly in for a treat.

The festival will feature a star-studded lineup of the UK’s top tribute acts from legendary groups Queen, Take That, Abba and solo artists Elton John, Adele & Robbie Williams. These performances will celebrate timeless hits and the enduring legacy of these musical icons.

For the Abba nights the venue will transform into a Greek taverna, the “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! The Party” will offer an optional special Greek sharing meal to enhance the evening.

The two-night Christmas nights are designed especially for companies and groups. Enjoy a DJ spinning classic Christmas hits and dance tunes, alongside a special festive meal and will feature cabaret acts including Soul & Motown sensation Shenton Dixon.

For all the show nights, the entertainment starts as you walk through the door. Our resident DJ will keep the energy high throughout the evening. The seating will be cabaret style, allowing you to enjoy a drink at your table, dance the night away, and enjoy a top-class show with spectacular lights and sound. The bar will be open all evening, and you can enjoy the after-show party.

Tickets for these eagerly awaited events are now available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/react-entertainment. Do not miss the chance to embark on an extraordinary journey through the music of legends at The Charmandean! Join us for an unforgettable experience as we honour the timeless music and legendary artists that have shaped the soundtrack of our lives.

The Charmandean has a large free car park with disabled access.

