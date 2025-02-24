Tributes to the legends in Worthing

React Entertainment is thrilled to announce its first Winter Legends programme, a spectacular series of live music events celebrating the legends and timeless hits of Queen, Elton John, Take That, Abba, and Adele. Held at The Charmandean venue in Worthing, these events promise unforgettable nights of music and entertainment running from October through December.

Alan Skinner, the visionary behind locally based React Entertainment is committed to delivering an unparalleled musical experience. He shared his excitement, saying, “Following the phenomenal success of two sell-out shows last year, we are raising the bar even higher this year. This programme of concerts will create something special, not just a night out but an experience, Worthing is in for a treat.”

The ABBA evenings will see the venue turned into our own Greek taverna as we present Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! The Party. An optional special Greek sharing meal will be on offer to add to the experience.

Joining us on each of the nights will be our resident DJ who will keep the energy high throughout the evening. A fully stocked bar and bar food will be available.

In addition to the main programme, React Entertainment is organising two nights of festive Christmas cheer, specially designed for companies and groups. It is never to early to start planning the works party. The evenings will feature our DJ spinning all the classic Christmas hits and dance tunes spanning the decades, a special festive meal and bar facilities. Our compare will keep the evening moving along until our special cabaret act of the evening, with one evening featuring Soul & Motown sensation Shenton Dixon and the other The Robbie Williams Experience. Website: www.reactentertainment.co.uk Box Office: www.ticketsource.co.uk/react-entertainment Email: [email protected]

