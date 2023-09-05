BREAKING
TV comic Cally Beaton headlines big comedy showcase show this weekend In Newhaven

As part of the Newhaven Festival of Fun taking over the Hillcrest Community Centre this weekend, the Big Comedy Showcase features a line-up of three fantastic, hilarious comedians who are regulars on the comedy circuit and TV shows.
By Paula WoolvenContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
Cally Beaton, Michael Fabbri and Dave Thompson will be introduced by host and MC, Nik Coppin. Appearing at the Hillcrest Community Centre, Newhaven, Saturday 9th September - the show is subsidised by the Festival of Fun to be affordable and inclusive.

Performers:

Cally Beaton is well-known for being a natural storyteller, full of intelligent, distinctive and insightful material. Cally is one of the UK’s most sought-after names for live comedy work after regular appearances on BBC2’s QI and The Apprentice: You’re Fired, as well as featuring on: Live At The Apollo, Pointless Celebrities, Richard Osman’s House of Games and Countdown and we are delighted to welcome her to Newhaven this weekend.

Cally BeatonCally Beaton
Despite performing in 49 countries worldwide, Dave Thompson is still best known for being the original performer in the costume for 'Tinky Winky' on the Teletubbies and Michael Fabbri is a fantastic local comedian with tv and radio credits.

International Festival regular, Nik Coppin, is the showcase MC and Festival Curator, promising a great evening for all comedy fans.

Tickets available at: Big Comedy Showcase Tickets, Sat 9 Sep 2023 at 20:30 | Eventbrite

