TV Personality Siobhan Murphy has designs for Standen

Siobhan Murphy, designer, plus size influencer and advocate for body positivity, is a regular presenter on 'Steph's Packed Lunch', as well as appearing on 'Lorraine' and 'Good Morning Britain'.

Known for her bold use of colour, pattern, and eclectic mixes of textures, Siobhan’s work is a celebration of joy, personality and extravagance.

This year, she has been inspired by the Arts & Crafts tradition at Standen, a National Trust house and garden near East Grinstead, in West Sussex. She’s transformed the signature Christmas tree in the Courtyard into a festive masterpiece; one that is playful, colourful and rich with detail.

Siobhan says: “I wanted to create a tree that bursts with personality, celebrating the joy and fun of Christmas with a maximalist twist. Working with Standen, a place rich in history and the arts and craft movement, inspired me to blend traditional elements with bold bright colours of teal, pink and orange. The tree reflects the festive spirit, full of life, vibrancy, and the unexpected, much like Standen itself.”

Siobhan Murphy

See Siobhan’s tree with its repurposed baubles which have been clustered and painted to resemble dazzling jewels, while oversized handmade bows add a touch of fun and whimsy.

Siobhan has also incorporated intricately painted bird cages and sparkling mini disco balls, giving the tree a sense of playfulness and life. Hand-painted tropical botanicals bring an extra layer of bold beauty, creating a true showstopper.

Guided by her "more is more" philosophy, Siobhan has crafted an unforgettable Christmas tree that’s bursting with character and charm.

Visit Standen on one of the Twilight open evenings when the lights and magic of the season sparkle in the night. On these special evenings local choirs will sing around the tree. Make your festive visit complete with a visit to the historic house where rooms are imaginatively adorned with festive decorations, trees and lights.

You can visit Standen daily from 16 November until 5 January between 10am and 4pm. Please check ahead for times and details of late evenings.

To plan your day at Standen visit: Standen House and Garden | Sussex | National Trust