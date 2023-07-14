Two new dates for Skate Fest announced

Mid Sussex District Council has announced two new dates for Skate Fest following a very successful first event at the end of May.

Skate Fest is a free community event offering skateboard workshops, a chance to get your skateboard wheels checked, live DJ workshops, and graffiti art sessions.

The two new events will be held during the school holidays on:

· Friday 21 July – Victoria Park, Haywards Heath – 2.30pm-5pm

Mid Sussex District Council

· Friday 25 August – King George’s Field, East Grinstead – 2pm-4.30pm

More than 200 people attended the first event at St John’s Park, Burgess Hill on 31 May.

Councillor Chris Hobbs, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Services, said: “This summer we’ve got a whole host of events lined up for young people of all ages. It’s fantastic to see our community out and about enjoying these events and I look forward to seeing everyone at these two Skate Fest afternoons.

“These events are part of a wider programme with our first Play Days on Tour activities kicking off on Tuesday 25 July.”