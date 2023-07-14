Two new dates for Skate Fest announced

Skate Fest is a free community event offering skateboard workshops, a chance to get your skateboard wheels checked, live DJ workshops, and graffiti art sessions.
The two new events will be held during the school holidays on:
· Friday 21 July – Victoria Park, Haywards Heath – 2.30pm-5pm
· Friday 25 August – King George’s Field, East Grinstead – 2pm-4.30pm
More than 200 people attended the first event at St John’s Park, Burgess Hill on 31 May.
Councillor Chris Hobbs, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Services, said: “This summer we’ve got a whole host of events lined up for young people of all ages. It’s fantastic to see our community out and about enjoying these events and I look forward to seeing everyone at these two Skate Fest afternoons.
“These events are part of a wider programme with our first Play Days on Tour activities kicking off on Tuesday 25 July.”
For more information about the events on offer through the summer, please visit the Mid Sussex District Council website and search ‘Play Days’.