BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Ukraine Independence Day to be celebrated in Eastbourne

Ukraine Independence Day is the main state holiday in modern Ukraine and will be celebrated on August 24 in commemoration of the Declaration of Independence of 1991.
By Rick BonnerContributor
Published 16th Aug 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 07:30 BST

Locally, it is being celebrated at The Red Lion, Stone Cross, Sussex with the event starting at 6pm on the same date.

The door entrance is free and funds will be raised through donations.

The event will also remember Ukranian fundraising street musicians Svitlana Siemieikina, 18, and Kristina Spitsyna, 21, who were killed this week during a Russian airstrike on a residential area of Zaporizhzhia.

Related topics:UkraineStone CrossSussex