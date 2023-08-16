Ukraine Independence Day to be celebrated in Eastbourne
Ukraine Independence Day is the main state holiday in modern Ukraine and will be celebrated on August 24 in commemoration of the Declaration of Independence of 1991.
Locally, it is being celebrated at The Red Lion, Stone Cross, Sussex with the event starting at 6pm on the same date.
The door entrance is free and funds will be raised through donations.
The event will also remember Ukranian fundraising street musicians Svitlana Siemieikina, 18, and Kristina Spitsyna, 21, who were killed this week during a Russian airstrike on a residential area of Zaporizhzhia.