UK’s largest 'dad playdate' to blast off in Brighton, tackling gender norms and building bonds

On Saturday, November 9, Dad La Soul will host SPACECRAFT: A Dad La Soul Adventure for Dads & Kids, the UK’s largest-ever “dad playdate” at the Plus X Innovation Hub in Brighton.

Bringing together 100 dads and kids, this event redefines bonding time with a day of creativity, hands-on technology, and play. It intends to address stereotypes and inspire young girls and boys to see tech as a field for everyone.

Supported by Plus X Innovation Hub, Hobbycraft, Hopscotch Children’s Nurseries, and crafting author Laura Minter, SPACECRAFT provides an interactive day out, exclusive access to Plus X Innovation’s high-tech labs and creative activities to bridge the tech gender gap. While only 26% of the UK tech workforce is female, experts agree that engaging girls and boys in STEM early can drive change, helping meet the UK’s estimated three-million-role digital skills gap by 2025.

Dan Flanagan, founder of Dad La Soul, explains: “Dads rarely get the chance to connect with their kids in this kind of hands-on, creative way. SPACECRAFT is flipping that script, creating a space for dads to make memories and bond with their children while tackling isolation—a challenge many fathers face.”

A Unique Collaboration with Hands-On Learning and FunSPACECRAFT will offer families:

VIP Tour of Plus X Innovation Prototyping Labs: Dads and kids can explore the latest in tech, sparking interest in innovation and creation together.

Hands-on Crafting with Hobbycraft: With materials for projects like space rovers and cosmic creatures, Hobbycraft breaks the stereotype that crafting is “not for dads.”

Guided Projects with Laura Minter: Known for her children’s crafting books, Minter will lead dads and kids through projects that encourage creativity and cooperation.

Expert Support from Hopscotch: Early years experts guide young participants in exploring tech and arts, helping bridge the gap between fathers and early childhood experiences.

Classic Fun and Games: With Lego, Giant Jenga, VR space exploration, and old-school tunes, there’s something for everyone—from toddlers to teens.

Joel Pickering, Marketing Director at Hobbycraft, comments: “We’re incredibly passionate about getting all of Britain making and showing the nation that crafting is for everyone, even Dads. We’re excited to be supporting Dan and the Dad La Soul team with the SPACECRAFT event, and cannot wait to see the projects that are created on the day. The work Dad La Soul is doing is incredibly important, and this event will allow connection through crafting, and the opportunity to create lasting memories.”

Jim Hodge, Head of Core Programmes at Plus X Innovation, adds, “We're always thrilled to host Dad La Soul at Plus X Innovation. Dan and the Dad La Soul volunteers are social impact pioneers, in keeping with our own values as a company, who understand craft and play are crucial for thinking outside the box. To have the opportunity to get the next generation of tech leaders excited about innovation through creativity and play in our hub is really amazing.”

Supporting Fathers and Building CommunityVolunteer-led Dad La Soul aims to create more than a fun day out. Events like SPACECRAFT address social isolation in fathers—an issue linked to the alarming rate of 84 male suicides per week in the UK. With community-focused, inclusive events, Dad La Soul provides dads a place to connect, share experiences, and be part of a supportive network.

Laura Minter notes, “Crafting isn’t just for mums. This event shows dads the value of bonding with their kids early, creating lasting memories.” Philip Ford, Managing Director from Hopscotch, adds, “Early childhood experiences shape us, and dads play a vital role.

"We are thrilled to be working with Dad La Soul, Hobbycraft and Plus X Innovation. This event is about creating that connection and opening doors for kids, especially in tech.”