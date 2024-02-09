UNA Bexhill & Hastings
The United Nations Association Bexhill & Hastings Branch are holding a public seminar on Refugees & Migrants and Local Communities on Saturday 24th February.
The seminar is the first of a series of events which will lead the association towards a more sustainable peace policy than now exists.
The seminar will be held at the Quaker Meeting House, 15 Albert Road, Bexhill, from 2.30pm to 4.00pm. Registration and tea will be available from 2.00pm.
The seminar will be preceded by the UNA Branch AGM at 1.15pm.
The intention of the seminar will be to clarify the difference between economic and climate migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees, followed by a discussion about the acceptance of refugees and migrants to the communities of Rother District Council and Hastings Borough Council.