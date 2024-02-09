UNA Bexhill & Hastings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The seminar is the first of a series of events which will lead the association towards a more sustainable peace policy than now exists.

The seminar will be held at the Quaker Meeting House, 15 Albert Road, Bexhill, from 2.30pm to 4.00pm. Registration and tea will be available from 2.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seminar will be preceded by the UNA Branch AGM at 1.15pm.